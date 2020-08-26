Thar, Umerkot residents stranded after houses destroyed during monsoon rains

Residents of Thar and Umerkot have been stranded for more than 48 hours after their houses were destroyed and fields flooded due to monsoon rains in the province.

More than 15 small villages in Thar’s Nagarparkar were inundated with rainwater, forcing people to move of their homes and find shelter elsewhere.

Their fields were submerged and the water carried away most of their valuables.

People living in small villages neighbouring Umerkot went through a similar ordeal where they had to evacuate their houses after the rains destroyed houses. Walls and roofs collapsed, 1,000 acre fields flooded and valuables were carried away with water.

People have taken refuge on top of sand dunes and small hill. They are awaiting help and aid from the government.

According to the army’s media wing, the Karachi Corp has been ordered to start flood relief operations in areas of Sindh that were affected by rains. “Troops must reach out to affected population in distress and extend all necessary care,” it said.