People throng Swat, Pakistan’s northern areas as tourism resumes

People have thronged to Swat and other tourist spots in the northern areas of the country as restrictions on tourism have been lifted after five months.

The tourism sector, like other sectors, saw a complete closure after the Pakistani government impose a lockdown across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued notification to reopen tourism from August 8 and the road to Naran saw a massive traffic jam on the very first day. Tourism had been closed since March 19.

In Kalam, people found difficulty finding hotel rooms for overnight stays due to a high influx of tourists in the area.

Tourists’ spending in the northern areas is an important part of the economy of the region.