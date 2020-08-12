Supreme Court gives NDMA three months to clean Karachi’s drains

The Supreme Court has given the National Disaster Management Agency three months to clean all of Karachi’s drains.

The top court has instructed authorities to remove all encroachments near the drains as well.

Gutters have overflowed in Karachi because of the negligence of the authorities, remarked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. There are mosquitoes and flies everywhere. The Sindh government has failed completely. There is complete anarchy here. “Who will improve the situation? Should we ask the federal government to come and fix things?”

The PM has said that the Centre doesn’t want to intervene in matters concerning Karachi, the attorney-general told the court. We are currently discussing different options, he said.

Karachi’s streets and roads are flooded every time it rains in the city. To solve the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Pakistan Army to clear drains in the city.

The NDMA chairperson was asked to clear the city’s drains. Karachi has 38 drains of varying sizes and they are usually so full of garbage that they overflow when it rains. That overflowing gutter water mixes with rainwater and floods streets and houses.

People also incurred losses when their homes or cars were damaged during the last round of rain. Cars remained submerged in dirty water until the government was able to drain several streets, while others were swept away due to the force of the currents.