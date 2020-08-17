Faisalabad instructed to demolish all petrol stations on greenbelts

The Supreme Court ordered on Monday the authorities in Faisalabad to remove all petrol stations from the city’s greenbelts.

The court was hearing a review petition filed by two petrol pumps over their lease extension.

A lawyer told the court that both petrol pumps were constructed on government land. One on a greenbelt and another one in a park.

An additional advocate-general told the court that they have taken control of the two pumps now.

“Are there no more petrol pumps on greenbelts?”,asked the chief justice. A lawyer said that NHA rented out the land to the pump owners.

“The NHA has been taking Rs30,000 per year from the owners,” said the chief justice. “It seems as if the Punjab government is working with the owners.”

The court has summoned the Faisalabad commissioner in the case and instructed the Punjab government to submit a report in four weeks.