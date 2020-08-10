SC orders strict action against those installing billboards in Karachi

The Supreme Court wants the authorities to take Karachi’s billboard problem seriously and take strict action against the people responsible for it.

On August 7, two motorcyclists were injured after a billboard collapsed on them near Metropole Chowrangi during the monsoon spell that hit Karachi. An FIR was registered against District Municipal Corporation South Advertising Director Wazir Ali for allowing billboards to be put up in Karachi despite the Supreme Court’s orders.

“Who gives the permission to advertisers to install these billboards?” asked Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case against billboards at the Karachi Registry on Monday. He asked how billboards have been installed on public properties.

“Is there anyone who cares about this city?” the chief justice asked Sindh Advocate-General Salman Talibuddin. Remove the people responsible for it. There are so many billboards near the FTC building on Sharae Faisal. Billboards pose a threat to human lives and they must be removed, the top judge remarked.

Talibuddin told the court that two officers responsible for it have been suspended and a case has been registered.

We have the FIR with us, said Justice Ahmed. “Where is the Sindh chief minister?”

The South SSP responded that they are all looking for him.

“Have you looked for him in the sea? Are you sure he hasn’t been swept away?” asked Justice Ahmed. “Wherever he is, someone please bring him to court.”

A lawyer representing an advertising agency said that the KMC gave them permission after they paid a heavy price for it.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court had passed an order to remove billboards from all public properties across the country. The ban was also applicable in cantonment areas, on the land of government offices, and in housing societies.

KCR

The court also asked about the progress on the Karachi Circular Railway.

The track has almost been cleared, said the Railways secretary. The track is being cleared for the past year now, said Justice Ahmed.

The secretary said that they faced some obstacles in certain areas because of the Green Line bus track, adding that Rs5 billion has been allocated for the project in the latest budget. The advocate-general said that they are making underpasses and overhead bridges to overcome the obstacles.

The court then ordered the Sindh government to construct underpasses and flyovers in a set period of time. The financing and other formalities should be completed on time, the court ruled.

K-Electric and electrocution cases

The top judge expressed anger over the performance of the K-Electric. At least 10 people die after being electrocuted every day, he remarked.

A case should be registered against the CEO, and the names of all people on the management board should be placed on the ECL, the judge remarked.

Senior KE officers have been summoned at the next hearing.

Royal Park Residency

The Karachi commissioner told the court that they are demolishing one storey at a time of the Royal Park Residency. The towers adjacent to the building have been demolished already.

The court gave the authorities three more months for its demolition.

The Royal Park Residency is an eight-storey building constructed on amenity plot number 333 on Main Rashid Minhas Road adjacent to Aladdin Park in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 11.

On February 21, a three-member bench headed by Justice Ahmed, in its interim order, directed the Karachi commissioner to clear encroachments from amenity plots.

The lawyer of the allottees said they should be returned the amount they paid for the apartments with interest. The court has issued notices on the request of the allottees.