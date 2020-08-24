Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Nine men arrested from Supreme Court after bail pleas dismissed

Posted: Aug 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Nine men arrested from Supreme Court after bail pleas dismissed

Photo: Online

Nine suspects were arrested on Monday from inside the Supreme Court premises after their pre-arrest bail petitions were rejected.

The suspects had an FIR registered against them for harassing women working at a melon farm in Vehari. They were later beaten up with sticks by the women’s families.

The Punjab High Court had initially granted them bail, but they failed to submit surety bonds in time.

They then moved the Supreme Court seeking bail, but their request was turned down.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said suspects exhibiting ill conduct don’t deserve bail. “They have already been booked multiple times,” he added.

