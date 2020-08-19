Sukkur man arrested for murdering 11 family members

The Sukkur police have arrested a man, Abdul Wahab, and his two sons for allegedly killing 11 members of his family in Pano Aqil.

The victims include his wife, four daughters, two sons, daughter-in-law, grandson and grand daughter.

He managed to escape after the murders. The police, however, managed to apprehend him in Adilpur, Ghotki.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the IG to urgently prepare a report on the matter. “Did he commit murders over domestic issues or enmity?” the CM has asked the IG.