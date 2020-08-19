Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Sukkur man arrested for murdering 11 family members

Posted: Aug 19, 2020
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sukkur man arrested for murdering 11 family members

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sukkur police have arrested a man, Abdul Wahab, and his two sons for allegedly killing 11 members of his family in Pano Aqil.

The victims include his wife, four daughters, two sons, daughter-in-law, grandson and grand daughter.

He managed to escape after the murders. The police, however, managed to apprehend him in Adilpur, Ghotki.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the IG to urgently prepare a report on the matter. “Did he commit murders over domestic issues or enmity?” the CM has asked the IG.

