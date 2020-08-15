Saturday, August 15, 2020  | 24 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Eight-year-old girl eaten by crocodile near Sukkur canal

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight-year-old girl eaten by crocodile near Sukkur canal

Photo: AFP

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly attacked and eaten by a crocodile near Sukkur’s Nara Canal on Friday, the police confirmed.

According to her father, Gulbahar Khaskheli, the girl had gone to the river with her friends to wash clothes when the crocodile suddenly attacked her and then dragged her into the water.

Other people present at the accident site claimed that the crocodile was more than 16 feet long and ate the girl.

“We called rescue officials and the police but they reached the site six hours after the incident,” Khaskheli said, adding that the rescue team hasn’t been able to find her body yet.

According to the Sindh Wildlife Department, more than 300 crocodiles of various species live in the canal. The Nara Canal is a delta channel built on the left bank of the Indus River in Sindh.

HOME  
 
 
