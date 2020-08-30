Sindh’s 20 districts declared calamity-hit: what next?

Does it have the power to waive taxes?

It isn’t that simple, explains lawyer Moiz Jaferii, who is the host of SAMAA TV’s program Agenda 360.

“After surveying the area, the government can declare that in these areas certain government fees or taxes can be waived,” he said. But the calamity has been declared by the Sindh government and income tax comes under the federal government. “Until the federal government makes such a declaration it is not the privilege of the Sindh government.” But in principle after the 18constitutional amendment, which gave the provinces more powers, Sindh should have devolveed these powers to the local government level, he argued..

The argument or expectation to waive income tax for a calamity-hit district does not really make sense, he said in response to the question of whether this should happen. “All executive actions need to be tested upon the touchstone of subsidiarity, proportionality and rationality,” he explained. “So it is not very proportional or rational to allow for all income taxes in a certain district to be exempted or waived because there has been a calamity. That’s a very unfair way of dealing with a situation.” He gave the example of someone who lives in a basement and their possessions have been completely destroyed versus someone who is living on the 15floor of a building in the same area and is inconvenienced but untouched. “So that very broad brush understanding of tax law is silly.”

However, he points out, a province can choose to exempt you from property law because it has “fairly uniformly failed everyone in that department.” So that is a collection that should be waived, he argued. “That is a proportional and rational response.”

A much fairer way to deal with this situation would be to allow for any calamity-related repairs or refurbishments to be allowed as deductible expenses from your income. “That is up to the tax commissioner to fix and that would be a much fairer way of tackling the situation from a federal income tax perspective.”

After torrential rains wreaked havoc in Sindh in the past few days, the Sindh government declared 20 districts “calamity-hit”. All districts in Karachi Division were on the list that includes nine districts of Hyderabad and three of Mirpurkhas division.After declaring any area calamity-hit, the provincial government appoints a relief commissioner, who has sweeping powers to take steps to protect the areas and residents, explains Jaferii.

The law that allows Sindh to do this and empowers the relief commissioner is very old. It came from a colonial mindset that allowed them to demolish properties and pathways anywhere in the district in the name of rescue operations.

The commissioner could use the workforce anywhere (s)he wants and they can also use the vehicles of ordinary people for rescue operations. It is their job to survey the damages and assess the financial loss, he added. And if they use any person’s property such as their tractor, truck to help with relief efforts, they should compensate them as well.

“With the government’s permission, a commissioner can also acquire any land for rescue purposes,” says Jaferii. “Public announcements can also be made in such areas to ask help from fellow citizens for basic necessities.”

Note: The earlier version of this article had stated that the commissioner needed permission from the federal government to acquire any land. The correction has been made.