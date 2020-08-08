Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Sindh Wildlife rescues rare bird from poachers in Thatta

Posted: Aug 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 seconds ago
Sindh Wildlife rescues rare bird from poachers in Thatta

Photo: Save the Wild/Twitter

The Sindh Wildlife Department rescued an Oriental darter bird from the illegal possession of poachers on Friday night from Keti Bandar in Thatta.

The department was informed about the bird by a private organisation, Save the Wild, which works to alert officials about poachers and illegal hunters. According to it, a man had posted a picture with the bird on his social media account.

Following this, the wildlife department contacted the police and the man’s location was traced. A team was then deployed to rescue the bird. It has been shifted to the Haleji Lake Wildlife Sanctuary, Thatta for rehabilitation.

According to the department, the bird will be released in the wild after it recovers.

An Oriental darter is a waterbird with a long neck and pointed dagger-like bill. It feeds on small fish, amphibians and other small aquatic fauna. The rare specie is also known as a snake bird and is threatened in Pakistan.

The darter was a frequent visitor at the lake, however, after 1995 there have been no reports or records of its arrival.

