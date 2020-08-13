Sindh to receive more rains from Friday: Met Office

Another spell of monsoon rains will hit Sindh on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

This would be the fifth spell of rains to hit the province this monsoon season. It would last until Sunday, the PMD predicted.

Several Sindh cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mithi are expected to receive rain during the fresh spell.

Karachi received heavy rains during the last spell that continued from August 6 to 9. Streets had been flooded and rainwater had entered homes in several areas of the city.

It had caused residents damages amounting to millions of rupees.