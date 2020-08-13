Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh to receive more rains from Friday: Met Office

Posted: Aug 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh to receive more rains from Friday: Met Office

KARACHI: Motorists face troubles due to rainwater accumulated on Shahrae Faisal after heavy rain in the provincial capital on July 17. Photo: ONLINE

Another spell of monsoon rains will hit Sindh on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

This would be the fifth spell of rains to hit the province this monsoon season. It would last until Sunday, the PMD predicted.

Several Sindh cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mithi are expected to receive rain during the fresh spell.

Karachi received heavy rains during the last spell that continued from August 6 to 9. Streets had been flooded and rainwater had entered homes in several areas of the city.

It had caused residents damages amounting to millions of rupees.

Karachi Sindh
 
