Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh schools, wedding halls to open on September 15

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Sindh schools, wedding halls to open on September 15

Photo: AFP

All wedding halls and schools in Sindh will reopen from September 15, according to a notification issued by the province’s Home Department.

The government has lifted the coronavirus lockdown in the province. The following decisions have been approved by the government.

  • Educational institutions, wedding halls, business centres, and expo halls to reopen from September 15.
  • Non-contact sports activities have been allowed to resume. Spectators, however, are not allowed in stadiums and grounds.
  • Gyms, hotels, restaurants, cafes (including delivery, dine-in, and takeaway) have been allowed to remain open till 9pm throughout the week except for Sundays.
  • Tourist spots, beauty parlours, cinemas, theatres, shrines, and religious gatherings have also been allowed to resume operations.
  • Public transport has been granted permission amid strict implementation of SOPs.

The timings for businesses and restaurants will be extended to 11pm on Saturdays. The notification has made wearing masks compulsory for people and social distancing rules have to be implemented at all places.

Pakistan went into lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls, and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13.

