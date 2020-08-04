Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Headlines 9am: Sindh police observe Martyrs Day

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Two teenagers drowned while taking bath in Indus River in Attock. Six people have drowned in the river in the last three days. On the other hand, two more men, 24-year-old Muhammad Khokhar and 20-year-old Naseer Ansari, have gone missing after going for a swim in the Mara-Ravi link canal in Narowal.
  • The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi from Thursday till Saturday. The department has warned the Karachi and Hyderabad the authorities of urban flooding. Parts of Balochistan and Southern Punjab are also likely to receive downpour.
  • The Sindh police are observing Martyrs Day. A ceremony will be held at the Garden Headquarters too. More than 3,000 Karachi cops have contracted the coronavirus while performing their duties during the lockdown.
  • The police in Karachi have arrested two robbers, including an on-duty policeman, after an encounter in Kharadar.
  • Pakistan reported 432 news COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths on Monday. The virus outbreak is, however, getting severe in India. More than 50,000 new infections and 810 fatalities have been reported in India.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will visited the Line of Control on Monday. In a video message, Qureshi said that they want to show to the people of Kashmir that they are standing with them. “We want to show solidarity with all the Kashmiri people who have been injured or killed in the constant ceasefire violations by India,” he remarked.
  • The Indian government has announced that it will make the restrictions in Kashmir more strict on Tuesday and Wednesday. Internet and mobile phone services will be suspended in the valley. Hurriyat leader Ali Gillani says Kashmiris will protest the move and observe a strike. Muslims of the India-administered Kashmir will observe August 5 as the Kashmir Siege Day. Last year on August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.
  • Billboards on New York’s Times Square titled #KashmiriLivesMatter will be posted for a week to condemn the atrocities of Indian armed forces in the region. The European Union’s council on Kashmir has announced that its member will stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh police observing Martyrs Day, Kashmir Seige Day, August 5, KashmiriLivesMatter, Indian occupied Kashmir, Line of Control, Shah Mahmood Qureshi,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.