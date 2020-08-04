Headlines 9am: Sindh police observe Martyrs Day

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Two teenagers drowned while taking bath in Indus River in Attock. Six people have drowned in the river in the last three days. On the other hand, two more men, 24-year-old Muhammad Khokhar and 20-year-old Naseer Ansari, have gone missing after going for a swim in the Mara-Ravi link canal in Narowal.

The Met Office has predicted heavy rainfall in Karachi from Thursday till Saturday. The department has warned the Karachi and Hyderabad the authorities of urban flooding. Parts of Balochistan and Southern Punjab are also likely to receive downpour.

The Sindh police are observing Martyrs Day. A ceremony will be held at the Garden Headquarters too. More than 3,000 Karachi cops have contracted the coronavirus while performing their duties during the lockdown.

The police in Karachi have arrested two robbers, including an on-duty policeman, after an encounter in Kharadar.

Pakistan reported 432 news COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths on Monday. The virus outbreak is, however, getting severe in India. More than 50,000 new infections and 810 fatalities have been reported in India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will visited the Line of Control on Monday. In a video message, Qureshi said that they want to show to the people of Kashmir that they are standing with them. “We want to show solidarity with all the Kashmiri people who have been injured or killed in the constant ceasefire violations by India,” he remarked.

The Indian government has announced that it will make the restrictions in Kashmir more strict on Tuesday and Wednesday. Internet and mobile phone services will be suspended in the valley. Hurriyat leader Ali Gillani says Kashmiris will protest the move and observe a strike. Muslims of the India-administered Kashmir will observe August 5 as the Kashmir Siege Day. Last year on August 5, India repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Billboards on New York’s Times Square titled #KashmiriLivesMatter will be posted for a week to condemn the atrocities of Indian armed forces in the region. The European Union’s council on Kashmir has announced that its member will stage a protest outside the Indian High Commission.