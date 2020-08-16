Sindh government, MQM, Centre form committee for Karachi

Representatives of the PPP and MQM met the Centre on Saturday in Islamabad to discuss the future of Karachi.

The parties have decided to work together for the development and well-being of the city.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain. Governor Imran Ismail and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar were there.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar attended the meeting representing the federal government.

The Sindh government and the Centre discussed working together for the people of Karachi and ways to resolve the issues they face.

A coordination committee has been formed with members of all three parties. It will be led by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Nasir Shah said the coalition of the parties was good news for the people of Karachi and will bring development work in the city.

He said that that the city had grown the most under the leadership of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The new union might irk some people but we will always welcome any party or individual who wants to work for the betterment of Karachi,” he added.