Sindh CM forms district-wise monitoring teams to handle rain emergency

The Sindh government has declared a rain emergency in all districts across the province after the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an advisory regarding strong monsoon currents and heavy rainfall from Thursday onwards.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has constituted monitoring teams at the district level to oversee the relief work during monsoon rains in the province.

Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants to CM and MPAs would look after relief activities in their respective districts.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah would be the overall in-charge of the emergency relief operation.

Provincial minister Saeed Ghani would look after the relief work in Karachi’s East district, Rashid Rabbani in District West, Murtaza Wahab in District South, Shehla Raza in District Central, Mukesh Chawla in District Korangi and Waqar Mehdi in District Malir.

Shabbir Bijarani would oversee relief activities in Hyderabad district, Malik Asad Sikandar in Jamshoro district, Fayyaz Ali Butt in District Dadu, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman in District Matiari and Qasim Naveed Qamar in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

Imdad Patafi will look after the emergency relief operation in District Tando Allahyar, Ijaz Ahmed Sheerazi in Sujawal district, Ismail Raho in Badin district, Ashfaq Memon in District Thatta, Dr Azra Pechuho in Benazirabad district, Faraz Dero in Sanghar district and Mumtaz Ali Chandio in Naushero Feroze district.

Hari Ram is to oversee the relief work in District Mirpurkhas, Taimur Talpur in District Umerkot, Syed Sardar Ali Shah in District Tharparkar, Awais Qadir Shah in Sukkur district, Nawab Wassan in Khairpur district and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in District Ghotki.

Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal is to look after relief activities in Kambar Shahdad Koth and Larkana districts, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in Jacobabad and Kashmore districts and Imtiaz Shaikh in District Shikarpur.

Heavy rain lashed different areas of Karachi Thursday afternoon in the fourth spell of the monsoon season. The ongoing spell is expected to last until Friday.

Karachi is expected to receive between 100 and 200 millimetres of rain, according to the Met department. An alert for urban flooding has been issued.

The Met department has predicted rain in Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and Balochistan too.