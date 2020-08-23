Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Sindh bars ‘firebrand’ speakers from leaving their districts

Posted: Aug 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Sindh bars 'firebrand' speakers from leaving their districts

File photo: AFP

The government of Sindh barred on Sunday at least 142 “firebrand” speakers and scholars from leaving their districts, according to a notification issued by the home department.

The notification said the speakers and scholars are banned from entering all districts in the province. The list includes speakers from all schools of thoughts. The decision is aimed at blocking “firebrand” speakers from creating a law and order situation in the month of Muharram.

“The movement of these persons within their residing districts will be restricted for purpose of delivering any speeches within their respective districts,” read the notification.

The home department’s notification stated that the order will remain in place for 60 days with immediate effect. “There are reasons to believe that they will make inflammatory speeches or indulge in activities prejudicial to public safety and maintenance of public order in the other districts of Sindh,” it read.

