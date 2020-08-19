Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Seven-year-old girl abducted and killed in Sialkot: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
A seven-year-old girl was abducted and later murdered in Sialkot’s Nowahi, the police said on Wednesday.

According to her parents, the girl was going for her tuition classes when she was kidnapped. A missing person complaint had been lodged at a police station by the family on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the police found her body from an abandoned building, which has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has summoned a detailed report on the case from Gujranwala’s regional police officer.

He has also ordered the police to arrest the perpetrators within 48 hours.

