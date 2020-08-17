Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Sialkot man kills 16-year-old daughter for ‘honour’

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sialkot man kills 16-year-old daughter for ‘honour’

A man, identified as Isaaq, allegedly killed his 16-year-old daughter and her friend in the name of honour in Sialkot’s Pasrur, according to the police.

The victims were attacked Monday afternoon with a sharp knife and died on the spot.

The police reached the crime scene and arrested the suspect. The bodies have been shifted to the DHQ Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

A case has been registered against the suspect, three of his sons and two other unknown men. All of them except Isaaq are on the run. The police are on the lookout for the suspects.

