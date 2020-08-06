Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Abbasi’s comments go in one ear, out the other: Rashid

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Says Abbasi demanding his resignation was his personal opinion

PML-N leader Senator Pervaiz Rashid has said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanding his resignation is his personal opinion.

I let what he says go in one ear and go out the other, he told SAMAA TV in an interview on Thursday. Abbasi said Rashid should have resigned if he wanted to vote against party policy in the Army Act case.

Rashid said that in his interview, Abbasi gave khalai makhlooq (aliens) the name of the establishment. The establishment does interfere in politics, he said, adding that it has its own agenda.

He denied that there are differences within the party and said founder Nawaz Sharif plays the biggest role in keeping the party united.

Not respecting the vote didn’t turn out well for the nation or the country, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pervaiz rashid PML-N shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pervaiz rashid, pervaiz rasheed, pml-n fight, pml-n differences, shahid khaqan abbasi, khalai makhlooq,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.