Abbasi’s comments go in one ear, out the other: Rashid

Says Abbasi demanding his resignation was his personal opinion

PML-N leader Senator Pervaiz Rashid has said that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanding his resignation is his personal opinion.

I let what he says go in one ear and go out the other, he told SAMAA TV in an interview on Thursday. Abbasi said Rashid should have resigned if he wanted to vote against party policy in the Army Act case.

Rashid said that in his interview, Abbasi gave khalai makhlooq (aliens) the name of the establishment. The establishment does interfere in politics, he said, adding that it has its own agenda.

He denied that there are differences within the party and said founder Nawaz Sharif plays the biggest role in keeping the party united.

Not respecting the vote didn’t turn out well for the nation or the country, he said.