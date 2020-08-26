Shahid Afridi calls Karachi the govt’s ‘biggest failure’

Cricketer Shahid Afridi has called the administration of Karachi “the biggest failure” of the government.

In a Twitter post Tuesday night, he said that silently watching Karachi’s destruction during the rain was equivalent to a crime.

“The residents of the city are deprived of electricity, roads are inundated with rainwater, sewage lines have overflown and people are forced to relocate after water entered their houses,” the cricketer said, declaring the local, provincial and federal governments all failures.

He pointed out that the city generates most of the revenue for Pakistan but is always ignored by the administration.

“I wish we could learn from any metropolitan city of the world and create artificial lakes,” Afridi said. “We pay taxes here but what responsibility does the administration fulfill in return? Who will punish the people who have turned the city into garbage?”

The sixth monsoon spell began in the city on Monday evening. According to the Met department, the rains are likely to last till Thursday.

At least five people have died since Tuesday in rain-related incidents. Major roads of the city were flooded following continuous monsoon showers. Many vehicles were stuck as gutters and nullahs have overflowed in different areas.

Flight operations have been suspended too.

The Sindh government has declared a rain emergency following heavy rains in Karachi and other parts of the province, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday evening.

CM Shah told reporters in Karachi that the government has cancelled vacations of all employees. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been instructed to begin the relief operation in affected areas, he added.

Multiple cars and motorcycles were damaged following a landslide near Gulistan-e-Johar’s Munawwar Chowrangi.