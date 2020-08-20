Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Qureshi to visit China, joint parliamentary session summoned

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for China. He will discuss regional security and other matters with senior Chinese officials.
  • President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament at 5pm.
  • The Sindh Assembly will meet to discuss the procedure of appointing administrators of Hyderabad, Karachi and Sukkur.
  • Zimbabwe Cricket are hoping to save its coronavirus-affected international season by getting government approval for an upcoming tour of Pakistan.
  • ICYMI: Pakistan’s government has proscribed a group identified as Khatam-ul-Ambia for being an offshoot of a banned organisation involved in terrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Click here to read the full story.

China Shah Mehmood Qureshi
 
