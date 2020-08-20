Today’s outlook: Qureshi to visit China, joint parliamentary session summoned

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for China. He will discuss regional security and other matters with senior Chinese officials.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament at 5pm.

The Sindh Assembly will meet to discuss the procedure of appointing administrators of Hyderabad, Karachi and Sukkur.

Zimbabwe Cricket are hoping to save its coronavirus-affected international season by getting government approval for an upcoming tour of Pakistan.

ICYMI: Pakistan’s government has proscribed a group identified as Khatam-ul-Ambia for being an offshoot of a banned organisation involved in terrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Click here to read the full story.