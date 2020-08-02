Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Seven-year-old child maid tortured in Dera Ghazi Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Seven-year-old child maid tortured in Dera Ghazi Khan

A seven-year-old girl working as a maid at a house in Dera Ghazi Khan was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her employers, according to the police.

A video of the minor revealing the wounds on her hands and back went viral on social media a few days back, after which the district’s police took action. A notice of the incident was taken by DPO Akhter Farooq.

The police have registered an FIR against one person and have formed teams to arrest him immediately. Raids are also being conducted in the area.

“We were not contacted by the girl’s family for a complaint regarding the crime or anything else after which we investigated the case ourselves,” a police officer said.

In July, the Federal Cabinet had approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country.

According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.

FaceBook WhatsApp
child maid Dera Ghazi Khan torture
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dera Ghazi Khan, child, maid, tortured, beaten, labour, underage, federal cabinet, employment, domestic labour, shireen mazari, FIR, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Sindh govt can’t build K-IV without water quota, irrigation fixes
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
China reports coronavirus spike as global cases pass 16 million
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.