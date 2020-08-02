Seven-year-old child maid tortured in Dera Ghazi Khan

A seven-year-old girl working as a maid at a house in Dera Ghazi Khan was allegedly tortured and beaten up by her employers, according to the police.

A video of the minor revealing the wounds on her hands and back went viral on social media a few days back, after which the district’s police took action. A notice of the incident was taken by DPO Akhter Farooq.

The police have registered an FIR against one person and have formed teams to arrest him immediately. Raids are also being conducted in the area.

“We were not contacted by the girl’s family for a complaint regarding the crime or anything else after which we investigated the case ourselves,” a police officer said.

In July, the Federal Cabinet had approved a bill against the employment of children for domestic help across the country.

According to the new clause, any child under the age of 14 years can not be employed as domestic labour.