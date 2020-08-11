Seven, including a woman, injured in Karachi cracker attack: police

At least seven people were injured after unidentified men hurled a cracker at a stall in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, police said Tuesday.

The cracker attack was carried out at a stall selling national flags and badges in the area, according to the police. The unidentified men fled after hurling the cracker.

Rescue workers told SAMAA TV that the injured, including a woman, were shifted to hospital.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the separatist Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has been active in the province for the past few weeks and has claimed multiple similar attacks.

On August 5, one man was killed and over 30 were injured after unidentified men hurled a cracker on a rally of Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi. The outlawed SRA had claimed responsibility for it.