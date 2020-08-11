Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Seven, including a woman, injured in Karachi cracker attack: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Seven, including a woman, injured in Karachi cracker attack: police

At least seven people were injured after unidentified men hurled a cracker at a stall in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, police said Tuesday.

The cracker attack was carried out at a stall selling national flags and badges in the area, according to the police. The unidentified men fled after hurling the cracker.

Rescue workers told SAMAA TV that the injured, including a woman, were shifted to hospital.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the separatist Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army has been active in the province for the past few weeks and has claimed multiple similar attacks.

On August 5, one man was killed and over 30 were injured after unidentified men hurled a cracker on a rally of Jamaat-e-Islami in Karachi. The outlawed SRA had claimed responsibility for it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Attack Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Cracker, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, Karachi, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.