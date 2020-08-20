Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Every KP family to get Sehat Insaf Card: PM

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Every KP family to get Sehat Insaf Card: PM

Photo: Online

Every family in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now have a Sehat Insaf Card.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a health programme for KP on Thursday.

He said all research shows that the biggest factor which brings people below the poverty line is when someone in a family falls sick. All the money the family has goes into paying for health, he said, adding that the budget kept aside for food and other factors is then used to pay for treatment.

KP is the first province where every family is being provided Sehat Insaf Card.

The family having the card will be able to get free medical treatment worth one million rupees at government and private hospitals.

Earlier, 40% of the population of the province had been benefitting from the Sehat Insaf Card.

PM Khan said this is major step towards making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

He said the initiative will create competition among private and public hospitals.

The government has exempted private hospitals from taxes on the import of medical related machinery, he said.

