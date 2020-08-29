Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Section of Karachi’s University Road closed because of Muharram procession

Posted: Aug 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Section of Karachi’s University Road closed because of Muharram procession

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

A section of University Road from Samama Shopping Mall to NIPA Chowrangi has been closed for traffic due to 9th Muharram procession.

Commuters coming from Gulsitan-e-Jauhar, Safoora Goth, Mosamiyaat, Abul Hasan Isphani Road and adjacent areas cannot use this section.

The 9th Muharram procession is taken out from Abbas Town. It culminates at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-4 imambargah after the Maghrib prayers.

The two-kilometre double track from Samama Shopping Mall to NIPA Chowrangi was closed for traffic Saturday morning. It will be reopened after the Maghrib prayers.

Similarly, the roads connecting NIPA Chowrangi to Aladin Park and Gulshan Chowrangi were also closed as a safety measure. Streets leading to this particular section have also been blocked.

Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Safoora Goth, Mosamiyaat and adjacent areas can navigate through Jauhar Chowrangi to Sharae Faisal to reach different parts of the city.

Pakistan Rangers, police, traffic police personnel have also been deployed to ensure fool-proof security of the procession.    

Karachi
 
Karachi, University Road, Muharram, procession, Jauhar Chowrangi, Samama Shopping Mall, NIPA Chowrangi
 
