SBCA introduces Rs600 pre-approved house designs for Sindh

The Sindh Building Control Authority has introduced pre-approved building designs for people wanting to construct residential units on plots of 60 square yards, 80 square yards, 120 square yards and 240 square yards.

If you choose to use one of these plans, you could get permission to build your house in five days.

What are pre-approved plans?

Under its automated Single Window Facility, the SBCA has prepared a set of plans for four plot sizes. These pre-approved plans can help people cut out the need for an architect and the hassle of designing their own buildings.

The SBCA has set three options for each of four plots. Applicants can pick from any of these options and get construction permission through the automated Single Window Facility.

All the plans are for ground plus two residential buildings. The number of bedrooms vary with each option.

SBCA Director of Research and Regulations Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro told SAMAA Digital that these approved designs have been made to save applicants’ money and time.

The plans can also be downloaded from the SBCA website www.sbca.gos.pk. A set of six copies of pre-approved designs costs Rs600.

Soomro said by using pre-approved designs, applicants don’t need to hire architects. Architects usually charge between Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 to design the building structure. “The applicant can get pre-approved designs for just Rs600 instead of paying thousands of rupees to the architect,” he added.

Applicants can choose an SBCA design and submit it online. After verifying the status of the plot from the land owning agency, the SBCA approves the plans.

Here are the conditions for the pre-approved designs: