Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
SBCA introduces Rs600 pre-approved house designs for Sindh

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SBCA introduces Rs600 pre-approved house designs for Sindh

Photo: SAMAA TV

The Sindh Building Control Authority has introduced pre-approved building designs for people wanting to construct residential units on plots of 60 square yards, 80 square yards, 120 square yards and 240 square yards.

If you choose to use one of these plans, you could get permission to build your house in five days.

What are pre-approved plans?

Under its automated Single Window Facility, the SBCA has prepared a set of plans for four plot sizes. These pre-approved plans can help people cut out the need for an architect and the hassle of designing their own buildings.

The SBCA has set three options for each of four plots. Applicants can pick from any of these options and get construction permission through the automated Single Window Facility.

All the plans are for ground plus two residential buildings. The number of bedrooms vary with each option.

SBCA Director of Research and Regulations Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro told SAMAA Digital that these approved designs have been made to save applicants’ money and time.

The plans can also be downloaded from the SBCA website www.sbca.gos.pk. A set of six copies of pre-approved designs costs Rs600.

Soomro said by using pre-approved designs, applicants don’t need to hire architects. Architects usually charge between Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 to design the building structure. “The applicant can get pre-approved designs for just Rs600 instead of paying thousands of rupees to the architect,” he added.

Applicants can choose an SBCA design and submit it online. After verifying the status of the plot from the land owning agency, the SBCA approves the plans.

Here are the conditions for the pre-approved designs:

  1. It does not entitle you to build on land not lawfully conveyed to you nor does it include permission to occupy land or road of society/ government or any other local authority within the building area.
  2. The permission is valid only if the work is started within one year from the date of permission, where after it shall be deemed to have lapsed.
  3. The construction shall be carried out under the supervision of a licensed architect/engineer/building designer. The owner/attorney/ sub attorney and licensed architect/engineer will be jointly severally responsible for all the structural design and standard specifications during the execution of the construction.
  4. The provisions of the SBCO, 1979 and the KB&TPR, 2002 as amended have to be followed. No building material or any kind of machine shall be placed on the road or government land/footpath or a place causing nuisance to neighbours during construction.
  5. The approval is being issued with the specific condition that in case of any dispute of land, the approved plan shall stands cancelled or withdrawn.
  6. The plan will not be valid for transfer/ sale/mutation/ lease/sub lease unless a completion certificate is obtained from the SBCA on completion of the building works.

