Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Saudi Arabia says won’t establish diplomatic ties with Israel

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia says won’t establish diplomatic ties with Israel

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it would not follow the United Arab Emirates and establish diplomatic ties with Israel until the Jewish state had sealed a peace accord with the Palestinians. 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters on a visit to Berlin that “peace must be achieved with the Palestinians” on the basis of international agreements as a condition for any normalisation of relations with Israel.

“Once that is achieved all things are possible,” he said.

The surprise Israel-UAE deal last week is only the third such accord Israel has struck with an Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, and raises the prospect of similar accords with other pro-Western Gulf states.

Until now, Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s biggest economy, has maintained a conspicuous silence over the deal, but local officials have hinted that Riyadh is unlikely to immediately follow in the footsteps of its principle regional ally despite US pressure.

At a news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Prince Faisal reiterated criticism of Israel’s “unilateral policies” of annexation and building settlements in the West Bank as “illegitimate” and “detrimental” to a two-state solution.

As part of the landmark deal, Israel agreed to suspend the annexation of occupied West Bank territories, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the plan was not off the table in the long run.

Palestinians protested the deal as a betrayal by a major player in the Arab world, which has broadly held that normal ties with Israel are only possible once the dispute with the Palestinians is resolved.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia had sponsored 2002 Arab peace initiatives holding out the prospect of a normalisation of ties with Israel but said Riyadh now saw no road to diplomatic relations without a Palestinian peace deal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.