Missing activist Sarang Joyo returns home

Sarang Joyo, a human rights activist and research associate at Karachi’s SZABIST, has returned home six days after reportedly going missing.

“Sarang returned home at around 3am on Sunday, ” his family confirmed to SAMAA Digital on Monday.

He was picked up from his residence in Akhtar Colony Tuesday night, says Joyo’s family. An FIR was registered at the Mehmoodabad police station.

His father, Sindhi writer and poet Taj Muhammad Joyo, had protested with his family against missing persons outside the Karachi Press Club on Friday.

The poet also refused to receive the Pride of Performance Award that was to be conferred by President Dr Arif Alvi on August 14.

“On 11th August, they abducted my son and on the 14th they wanted to give me this award as a lollipop,” he told SAMAA Digital over the phone.