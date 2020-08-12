Rawalpindi’s Metro Bus service resumes

The Metro Bus service has resumed in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The administration has issued SOPs for passengers, such as no standing on the buses. All passengers will now have to sit throughout their journeys. This rule hopes to limit the number of passengers in each bus.

They will also have to wear masks during their journeys.

The service was suspended on March 23 due to rising coronavirus cases in the country. Pakistan lifted its lockdown on August 10 and has now resumed almost all businesses provided they follow SOPs.