Rawalpindi woman stabs daughters to death, drinks acid afterwards: police

A woman killed two of her daughters and then drank acid after an argument with her husband in Rawalpindi’s Dhoke Ali Akbar on Friday, according the police.

“The couple had gotten into an argument after which the woman wanted to go to her parent’s house with her children,” Mandra police DSP Zulfiqar Ahmed said.

Her husband, however, didn’t let her take the daughters along with her after which she committed the crime and drank acid in an attempt to take her life, the officer said.

The four-year-old and two-year-old girls died on the spot.

The woman was immediately shifted to the DHQ hospital where she has been declared out of danger. The police have arrested her and an FIR has been registered.

The couple married five years ago and often got into arguments, according to the neighbours.