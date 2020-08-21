Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Rainwater inundates houses in Karachi’s Buffer Zone, Shadman Town

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
More rain expected in the city on Saturday

Many roads, streets and homes were flooded in Karachi after the city was lashed by heavy rain Friday afternoon.

Rainwater entered multiple houses near Buffer Zone and Nagin Chowrangi. Residents of the area were seen seeking help and moving stuff in knee-deep water.

In another incident, the wall of an apartment in Shadman Town collapsed after which rain and sewerage water flooded houses and left people stranded. No injuries were reported.

Related: Karachi, call these numbers to complain about rain-related troubles

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heavy rain has been forecast in the city on Saturday, August 22, as well. "On Friday, between 20mm and 30mm of rain will be recorded while 40mm rain is expected on Saturday," it said.

More rain is expected Friday night while the temperature will stay humid at 36 degrees Celsius.

