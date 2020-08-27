Today’s outlook: Rain in Islamabad, Karachi, Shehbaz Sharif in court

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Thursday):

New Zealand has sentenced to life imprisonment without parole the man who killed 51 Muslims as they prayed at two mosques in Christchurch. This is the first time such a sentence has been awarded in the country.

The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee will meet today. The matter of the purchase of 83 sprays to fight locusts will be discussed. Legal fees and fulfillment of other obligations in the car case will also be a topic of discussion.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi will receive heavy rainfall with gutsy winds today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological department. An alert has been issued in case of flooding in drains and nullahs. Karachi, too, will witness another day of downpours.

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court in Lahore in a money laundering case. The court has also directed Hamza Shahbaz and others arrested in the reference to be presented.

A meeting of 10 small opposition parties will be held at the residence of JUI-F President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

ICYMI: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has made it mandatory for men to give haq mehr to their wives before marrying for the second time.