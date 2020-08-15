Rain, flash floods forecast in Hunza, Nagar from Monday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain followed by flash floods in Gilgit Baltistan’s Hunza, Bagrot, Yasin, Nagar, Shigar, Ghanche and Gilgit from Monday (August 17).

Areas that have become hot spots for tourists this summer will likely receive rainfall and thunderstorms due to high temperatures from August 14 to August 16.

The heat will result in an increase in the melting of snow in these areas which can trigger glacial lake outburst floods in these areas, a notification by the Met department read.

Rescue and other departments in the area have been alerted. Residents have also been advised to adopt precautionary measures and remain vigilant.

According to Chitral Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, all preparations have been made and areas of Chitral likely to be affected have been evacuated. Special teams have also been dispatched to these areas in case of flooding.

These areas, especially Gilgit and Hunza, saw throngs of tourists earlier this month after the government announced the resumption of tourism in the region.

The GB government has made it compulsory for people to present their coronavirus test results before entering the region The test result cannot be older than a week. A set of other coronavirus precautionary SOPs has also been issued.

The tourism sector, like other sectors, saw a complete closure after the Pakistani government impose a lockdown across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus.