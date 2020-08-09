Sunday, August 9, 2020  | 18 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Landslides block Quetta road, stranded tourists queue up for hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Punjab-Balochistan transport suspended

The inter-province Quetta road near Dera Ghazi Khan was blocked on Sunday due to landslides in the area. Tourists visiting the area have been forced to wait in long queues for hours.

The incident took place at the Rakhi Gorge after it rained heavily at Koh-i-Suleman for the past few days.

Following this, transport between Punjab and Balochistan has been affected as cars lined up in long queues. The road leading to Balochistan has been completely blocked.

Tourists traveling to Fort Munro are stuck in traffic as well. The blockage has also led to a delay in the supply of fruit and vegetables between the provinces.

According to the provincial authorities, work is underway to resume traffic on the road.

