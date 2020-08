Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Mianwali, Attock, Lahore and Shakargarh experienced heavy rainfall last night.

Four people were killed while three others injured in Lahore after their house roof collapsed. Three have died in Sheikhpura and Chiniot as well.

A cloth and wood factory caught fire in Karachi’s Lasbela. The blaze has now been doused. Fire brigade officials have evacated residential buildings near the factories.

The Sukkur police arrested a man, Abdul Wahab, and his two sons for killing 11 members of their family in Pano Aqil. The victims include his wife, four daughters, two sons, daughter-in-law, grandson and granddaughter. Wahab has confessed to the murders during interrogation.

Two men murdered their 21-year-old sister for going out to meet her friends in Faisalabad’s Kamalpur. They beat her up with sticks when she returned home, the police said.

The police have apprehended and booked seven teenagers in Sialkot, Narowal and Shakargarh for uploading videos of aerial firing on social media.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of parliament at 5pm. He will address the parliament on the ruling PTI’s progress in its two years of governance.

Pakistan observes the 49th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan Air Force pilot officer Rashid Minhas. At 20 year old, he was the youngest PAF officer to be awarded the Nishan-e-Haider.