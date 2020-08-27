Monsoon rains head towards Punjab, downpours in Murree, Sialkot

Residents of Punjab and Islamabad, take out your umbrellas and rain coats–monsoon rains will hit the province starting Thursday.

Multiple cities such as Sialkot, Lahore, Multan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Faisalabad and Gujranwala received rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Murree witnessed a downpour for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Following the rains, the weather in the district turned pleasant and tourists came out o the streets to enjoy the rain and scenery.

The temperature in some areas dropped after the rain.

On the other hand, an emergency has been declared in Sialkot due to heavy rain in the city. Experts have warned of medium-level floods in nullahs and drains of the Chenab and Ravi rivers.

The outflow of water at the Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River on Wednesday night at was recorded at 92,000 cusecs while it was 145,000 cusecs at Marala on the Chenab River.

In Lahore, rain wrecked havoc. Four members of a family died in a roof collapse. In similar incidents, several people were stuck under the debris for hours until they were finally pulled out by rescue workers.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday. An emergency has also been declared at all hospitals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also hit by heavy rains. Rainwater accumulated on roads and in small villages and houses were destroyed, leaving residents stranded. Electricity supply in multiple areas was also suspended after feeders tripped and transformers were damaged.