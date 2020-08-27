Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Monsoon rains head towards Punjab, downpours in Murree, Sialkot

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Monsoon rains head towards Punjab, downpours in Murree, Sialkot

Lahore battered by rain on Wednesday. Photo: Online

Residents of Punjab and Islamabad, take out your umbrellas and rain coats–monsoon rains will hit the province starting Thursday.

Multiple cities such as Sialkot, Lahore, Multan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Faisalabad and Gujranwala received rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

Murree witnessed a downpour for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Following the rains, the weather in the district turned pleasant and tourists came out o the streets to enjoy the rain and scenery.

The temperature in some areas dropped after the rain.

On the other hand, an emergency has been declared in Sialkot due to heavy rain in the city. Experts have warned of medium-level floods in nullahs and drains of the Chenab and Ravi rivers.

The outflow of water at the Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River on Wednesday night at was recorded at 92,000 cusecs while it was 145,000 cusecs at Marala on the Chenab River.  

In Lahore, rain wrecked havoc. Four members of a family died in a roof collapse. In similar incidents, several people were stuck under the debris for hours until they were finally pulled out by rescue workers.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday. An emergency has also been declared at all hospitals.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also hit by heavy rains. Rainwater accumulated on roads and in small villages and houses were destroyed, leaving residents stranded. Electricity supply in multiple areas was also suspended after feeders tripped and transformers were damaged.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rain, Punjab, Sialkot, Faislabad, KP, floods, dams, Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, murree, temperature
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.