Punjab celebrates second day of Eidul Azha with rain

Rain forecast in KP, Islamabad today: Met Department

The people of Punjab woke up to rain and pleasant weather on the second day of Eidul Azha.

Multiple areas of the province, such as Kamoki, Hafizabad, Shakargarh and Farooqabad, witnessed heavy showers with thunderstorms and lightning.

Lahore and other areas, on the other hand, experienced light rain with a cool breeze. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the second spell of monsoon rains has entered Punjab.

It added that it is also expected to rain in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Following the downpour, electricity was suspended in most of the areas and streets were flooded with rainwater.

Related: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage

The water level of Shakargarh's Nala Daik has increased because of the rain leading to flooding in nearby areas. The Irrigation Department has warned of greater floods as the present water level of the river is 23 cusecs while its maximum limit is 25 cusecs.