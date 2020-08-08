Saturday, August 8, 2020  | 17 Zilhaj, 1441
Punjab issues SOPs for resumption of restaurant, fast-food businesses

Posted: Aug 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Punjab government has issued SOPs for resumption of restaurant and fast-food businesses across the province.

The federal government earlier this week allowed restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks to reopen from August 10.

The Punjab government had closed restaurants, cinemas, parks and other public places in the end of March, following the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, it has now issued detailed standard operating procedures under which restaurants and eateries in the province can resume their operations.

The provincial health department issued the following directives to restaurant owners:

  • Ensure washing of hands with soap and water and the use of sanitisers with 60% alcohol at entrances and after touching shared surfaces like, chairs, tables, door knobs etc.
  • Serving staff must observe hand hygiene practices before and after serving meals at every table.
  • Maintain sufficient stock of sanitisers at eateries, and provide to customers and staff as per need.
  • Ensure that the customers wear face masks. Chefs, cooks, waiters and serving staff must wear mask at all times.
  • Elderly and people with pre-medical conditions should avoid dining in.
  • Maintain sufficient stock of face masks for customers and staff.
  • Maintain inter-person spatial distance of 6 feet throughout the dining and waiting area.
  • No handshakes or hugs are allowed.
  • Limit the dining hall occupancy to 50% and ensure placement of tables 6 feet apart.
  • Open lawn or rooftop dining should be preferred over closed, indoor halls.
  • Ensure that the surfaces used by multiple individuals are regularly cleaned and disinfected.
  • Ensure cleaning of tables with disinfectant swab after they are used by customers.
  • Check temperature of customers with thermal scanners at entry points. Entrants suffering from fever and cough must immediately be separated and referred for medical checkup.
  • Deploy trained staff to monitor compliance of COVID-19 SOPs, and help the elderly and children observe precautions.

