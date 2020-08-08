Punjab issues SOPs for resumption of restaurant, fast-food businesses

The Punjab government has issued SOPs for resumption of restaurant and fast-food businesses across the province.

The federal government earlier this week allowed restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks to reopen from August 10.

The Punjab government had closed restaurants, cinemas, parks and other public places in the end of March, following the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, it has now issued detailed standard operating procedures under which restaurants and eateries in the province can resume their operations.

The provincial health department issued the following directives to restaurant owners: