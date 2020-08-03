Punjab lifts Eidul Azha’s smart lockdown, business resumes

Punjab has lifted the smart lockdown that was imposed in the province for Eidul Azha, a notification issued on Monday revealed.

According to it, business and markets in the province will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm. Grocery stores and milk shops will follow the same timings and will remain open throughout the week.

Medical stores, puncture shops and tandoors have been permitted to remain open for 24 hours. Inter-city and inter-province transport, too, will function round the clock.

Schools, wedding halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls will remain closed as per previous orders.

The notification added that people will be allowed to take out rallies on August 5 to mark the first anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir. The implementation of coronavirus SOPs has, however, been made compulsory.

The notification will be valid until August 17 after which the government will overlook the province’s COVID-19 situation and take further decisions.