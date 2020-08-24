Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab to punish social media users promoting hate speech, violence

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Punjab to punish social media users promoting hate speech, violence

Photo: AFP

The Punjab police and Federal Investigation Agency have decided to come together to take action against all people in the province promoting hate speech, sectarianism and violence on social media.

In a meeting on Monday, it was decided that social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook will be monitored by the police for hate speech and violence. They will also maintain personal files for these users.

“The aim is to ensure that no material that creates resentment among people is uploaded on these platforms,” Lahore Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed said. “We have also collaborated with the Counter Terrorism Department and they will be helping us with this.”

According to a report by the Punjab Home Department, an estimated 147 incidents of spreading violence on social media have taken place so far in 2020. One hundred and twenty-three cases were from Facebook followed by WhatsApp and YouTube.

Of these, the FIRs of only 66 cases were registered while no investigation was done in 77 cases.

Earlier this year, Pakistan halted the implementation of a law to regulate social media after multiple reservations from the Asia Internet Coalition.

It warned that if the regulation is not taken back, services of social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google will no longer be provided in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hate speech Punjab social media
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
social media, Punjab, facebook, whatsapp, youtube, police, CTD, FIA, hate speech
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.