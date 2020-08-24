Punjab to punish social media users promoting hate speech, violence

The Punjab police and Federal Investigation Agency have decided to come together to take action against all people in the province promoting hate speech, sectarianism and violence on social media.

In a meeting on Monday, it was decided that social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook will be monitored by the police for hate speech and violence. They will also maintain personal files for these users.

“The aim is to ensure that no material that creates resentment among people is uploaded on these platforms,” Lahore Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed said. “We have also collaborated with the Counter Terrorism Department and they will be helping us with this.”

According to a report by the Punjab Home Department, an estimated 147 incidents of spreading violence on social media have taken place so far in 2020. One hundred and twenty-three cases were from Facebook followed by WhatsApp and YouTube.

Of these, the FIRs of only 66 cases were registered while no investigation was done in 77 cases.

Earlier this year, Pakistan halted the implementation of a law to regulate social media after multiple reservations from the Asia Internet Coalition.

It warned that if the regulation is not taken back, services of social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google will no longer be provided in the country.