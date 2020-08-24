PTI radicalized educated people, pushed them towards extremism: Ahsan Iqbal

Remarks follow minister’s statement opposition leaders 'deserved to be murdered'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has "radicalized" Pakistan’s educated people and pushed them towards extremism, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed Monday.

“They have radicalized our educated [people] and pushed them towards violent extremism,” Iqbal told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Nadeem Malik, referring to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s remarks.

Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Khan accused the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N of "looting" the country in the past 35 years.

“They destroyed and ruined this country in the name of democracy,” Sarwar said. Leaders of the two opposition parties were "liable to be murdered" because they had "oppressed" this country, the minister added.

Iqbal, who survived an assassination attempt during a public meeting in Narowal after he was accused of blasphemy in 2018, said he was targeted because of one such fatwa (decree).

“You tell me when the ministers of their government issue such fatwas [and] one of their followers after listening to such talk attempts to kill someone, who will be responsible for it” the PML-N leader asked.

He said that political parties need to learn from the past.

"There was polarization here in the '90s as well, but at that time we learned that we have to live together in Pakistan,” Iqbal said, adding that every political party has to learn to co-exist.

“There could be a difference in our views," he said. "There could be a difference in our capabilities, but I don't have any right to say that the whole PTI and its followers are traitors of this country.”