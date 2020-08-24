Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PTI radicalized educated people, pushed them towards extremism: Ahsan Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Remarks follow minister’s statement opposition leaders 'deserved to be murdered'

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has "radicalized" Pakistan’s educated people and pushed them towards extremism, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed Monday.

“They have radicalized our educated [people] and pushed them towards violent extremism,” Iqbal told SAMAA TV's anchorperson Nadeem Malik, referring to Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s remarks.

Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, Khan accused the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N of "looting" the country in the past 35 years.

“They destroyed and ruined this country in the name of democracy,” Sarwar said. Leaders of the two opposition parties were "liable to be murdered" because they had "oppressed" this country, the minister added.

Iqbal, who survived an assassination attempt during a public meeting in Narowal after he was accused of blasphemy in 2018, said he was targeted because of one such fatwa (decree).

“You tell me when the ministers of their government issue such fatwas [and] one of their followers after listening to such talk attempts to kill someone, who will be responsible for it” the PML-N leader asked.

He said that political parties need to learn from the past.

"There was polarization here in the '90s as well, but at that time we learned that we have to live together in Pakistan,” Iqbal said, adding that every political party has to learn to co-exist.

“There could be a difference in our views," he said. "There could be a difference in our capabilities, but I don't have any right to say that the whole PTI and its followers are traitors of this country.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
pmln
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTI, Ahsan Iqbal, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Imran Khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.