PTI MPA’s brother reappointed as Faisalabad SHO despite 16 suspensions

PTI leader Shakeel Shahid’s brother has been appointed as a Faisalabad SHO for the 32nd time despite being suspended 16 times in his police career.

According to police records, Waheed Shahid and six other policemen were reinstated as SHOs on Monday. All of them have been suspended more than 12 times.

Shakeel says he has never asked anyone to or recommended making his brother an SHO. “It was former Punjab Law Minister [Rana Sanaullah] who suspended my brother from his post multiple times,” he added.

Operations SSP Ali Raza told SAMAA TV that he has to reappoint the same policemen due to “a shortage of officials”. There are 80 inspectors and 42 police stations in Faisalabad.