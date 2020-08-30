PTI lawmakers demand action against DHA, CBC after Karachi rains

MPA asks PM Khan, President Alvi to order an audit

“It is our demand to the prime minister of Pakistan and president of Pakistan that the DHA and the CBC be audited,” Shahzad Qureshi, the PTI’s MPA said in a. “They should also be held accountable.”

The residents of the DHA and Clifton areas didn’t have electricity or water for the past three days after the recent monsoon rains. People complained that they didn’t have water to drink after sewerage water entered their homes. The streets were completely inundated.

Qureshi, the PTI lawmaker, said that his constituency had completely drowned and people suffered losses of millions of rupees due to the rains.

The DHA and CBC’s inability to contain the damage after rains has also angered Aftab Siddiqui, the PTI’s MNA from DHA and Clifton areas. The lawmaker said that he has decided to raise the issue in the national assembly.

“Nowhere in the world, there is storm water drains in the middle of the roads,” Siddiqui told SAMAA TV. He added that he is going to file a petition against the DHA and CBC administration soon.

He demanded that the CEO of the CBC be ‘replaced’ and ‘terminated’.