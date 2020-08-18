Today’s outlook: PTI reveals its two-year governance report card

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Tuesday):

The ruling PTI will present a progress report of what it has achieved in its two years of governance.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will submit answers to a questionnaire NAB gave him in the liquor licence case. The bureau has also summoned Buzdar’s former principal secretary Raheel Siddique for interrogation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting to discuss Israel and the UAE’s decision to normalise ties.

The All Private Schools Management Association will address the media outside the Karachi Press Club. They demand the government allow them to reopen schools in August. However, the government has decided to reopen schools from September 15.

Sarang Joyo, a human rights activist and research associate at Karachi’s SZABIST, has returned home six days after going missing.

