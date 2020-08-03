Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

President Ghani telephones PM Khan, discusses peace process in Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
President Ghani telephones PM Khan, discusses peace process in Afghanistan

File photo: AFP

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to felicitate him on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the PM House said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the next stage of the peace process in Afghanistan.

The Taliban in Afghanistan had agreed to hold talks with the Afghan government after they signed an agreement with the U.S in Doha in February.

Last week, the Afghan president had said that the talks with the Taliban could begin “in a week’s time” following the completion of a crucial prisoner exchange.

“To demonstrate the government’s commitment to peace, the Islamic Republic will soon complete the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Ghani had told senior officials at the presidential palace.

The statement by the PM house said that PM Khan highlighted Pakistan’s “positive contribution to the peace process”. He told President Ghani that peace in the neigbhouring country was of paramount interest.

“The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the current momentum would be further built to implement the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in its entirety leading to Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest,” read the PM house statement.

