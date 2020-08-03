Police arrest two robbers, including an on-duty cop, in Karachi

The police in Karachi have arrested two robbers, including an on-duty policeman, after an encounter in Kharadar, officials said Monday.

According to an SHO, the arrested men were involved in several robberies in the area. They were arrested after being injured in the encounter.

The on-duty policeman, identified as Faheem, was posted at the Madina Colony police station before he was sent home when diagnosed with coronavirus.

The police have confiscated their weapons and an investigation is underway.