Police arrest three suspected militants in Peshawar: official

Peshawar police said Friday that they have arrested three terrorists in a raid conducted in the city’s Matni area.

Mansoor Aman, the SSP in Peshawar, told reporters that the arrested men belonged to a proscribed militant organization and were involved in several attacks on the law enforcement agencies.

The senior police official said that explosives and detonators were also recovered from their hideout in the raid.

The security agencies have beefed up security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the several breakaway factions of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan rejoined the militant organization.

In June, the security agencies had arrested at least 10 militants belonging to Daesh, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Lashkar-e-Islamabad. Four of them were arrested after an alleged encounter in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.