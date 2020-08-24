Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
PML-N cries incompetence on completion of PTI govt’s two years

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Issues white paper on the performance of PM Khan’s government

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz issued on Monday a white paper on the completion of two years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, describing it as an "incompetent" regime.

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and other party leaders issued the white paper at a press conference in Islamabad.

Criticising the prime minister, he asked would the boasts about not giving an NRO fill empty stomachs of people. "The nation is asking what has become of your promises made before coming into power."

They came in power claiming to break the begging bowl and that they would prefer death over going to the International Monetary Fund, Shehbaz recounted.

"It was said that consider your prime minister a thief if the power tariff increases," he said. "The nation is questioning and it is told not to panic."

The opposition leader criticised the government for the hike in inflation and petroleum prices, as well as the power and gas load-shedding in the country. He said people had already been rendered jobless before the coronavirus outbreak.

"We borrowed Rs10,000 billion in five years, but the incumbent government has taken Rs12,000 billion loans in just two years," Shehbaz said. He also questioned the masses if this 'Naya Pakistan' was better than the old one.

