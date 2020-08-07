PMD warns of flash floods from heavy rain in Balochistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Balochistan from Friday to Sunday.

According to a weather advisory, the monsoon system is likely to move towards Balochistan from Sindh on Friday and heavy rains could generate flash flooding in Balochistan on Saturday.

“All authorities concerned are advised to remain alert,” said the advisory. “Heavy falls are expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch and Gwadar during the period.”

The PMD has also advised fishermen “not to venture into the open sea” during the rains.

Heavy rain on Thursday and Friday inundated most of Karachi’s roads and streets.

According to the PMD, the PAF Base Faisal witnessed most of the downpour and recorded 56 millimetres of rain, followed by Saddar and Surjani Town that reported 46mm and 42.5mm.

On Friday morning, many areas of the city were inundated with sewage water. The water even entered a few shops. Many rickshaws were seen stationed at the corner of the road after rainwater entered their engines and the vehicles weren’t able to start.