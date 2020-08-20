Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
PM Khan approves Roshan Digital Account project for overseas Pakistanis

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved on Thursday the Roshan Digital Account project for overseas Pakistanis, the Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Khan told a meeting of officials in Islamabad that it was the government’s top priority to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and their families because they contribute to the development of the country, according to the report.

Under the new project, overseas Pakistanis will be able to open local and foreign currency accounts without visiting the country. They will just have to provide their basic information and documents to the State Bank of Pakistan online.

The project will formally be launched in the first week of September. The SBP is introducing the Roshan Digital Accounts for overseas Pakistanis in collaboration with eight major banks in the country.

